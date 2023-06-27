Bizarre moment Pink fan throws mother’s ashes on stage during London show

Pink was left bewildered after a fan threw their mother’s ashes on stage during one of her London shows on Sunday (25 June).

The singer was performing at a British Summer Time (BST) gig when she picked up a bag that had been thrown at her as she sang “Just Like a Pull.”

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” Pink told the audience after asking the fan what was in the bag.

As she carried on with her performance she concluded: “I have to say, that was a first.”