Loose Women star Sunetra Sarker underwent her first breast mammogram live on air in a bid to raise awareness after her two close friends died from cancer.

The 50-year-old actress and presenter shared her experience of going for a routine mammogram in a bid to make women feel more at ease.

During Thursday’s episode (22 February) of Loose Women, Sarker revealed two of her close friends had sadly died from cancer.

Invitations for routine mammography screening are sent out to women aged 50 to 70 every three years in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.