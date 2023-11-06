A devastated Lorriane Kelly struggled to fight back her tears as she paid tribute to her late colleague who sadly died at the age of 33.

Hannah Hawkins, who worked on programmes such as Lorraine, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time while pregnant with son Rory. She died on Friday (3 November).

Joined by Dr. Hilary Jones on Monday’s episode of Lorraine, the presenter said that she “wasn’t able” to read out Hannah’s husband Tom’s Instagram post as a tribute to his wife.

A visibly emotional Lorraine said: “I don’t think I’ll be able to get through it.”