Celebrity Big Brother’s Louis Walsh addressed Cheryl Tweedy’s 2003 assault of a toilet attendant during Tuesday’s episode of the reality show.

The former X Factor judge managed Girls Aloud, of whom Cherly was a member, between 2002 and 2004.

In 2003, Cherly was found guilty of assaulting Sophie Amogbokpa in the toilets of a Guildford nightclub,

Celebrity Big Brother housemate Zeze Mills brought up the incident in a conversation with Walsh and Marisha Wallace on Tuesday’s show.

The 71-year-old whispered: “It’s true.”

As Mills recounted the details, Wallace commented that the singer’s career had survived the incident.

Walsh said: “Well she had great PR... they looked after her.”