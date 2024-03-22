Celebrity Big Brother’s Louis Walsh admits he doesn’t know how to crack an egg

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Louis Walsh stunned his fellow housemate Colson Smith when he admitted he didn’t know how to crack an egg.

The former X Factor judge has been branded “lazy” on several occasions by his Celebrity Big Brother housemates for not helping with the cooking and cleaning.

However, with only six housemates remaining, the 71-year-old stepped up to help Smith cook dinner on Thursday night’s show (21 March).

The Coronation Street actor asked Walsh if he knew how to crack an egg, to which he responded: “No. I have an idea.”