Louis Walsh launches expletive attack on Boyzone's Ronan Keating

Louis Walsh launched an expletive rant on Boyzone singer Ronan Keating during a party in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The housemates were treated to music and drinks after winning a task on Tuesday (12 March), when Keating’s song Life Is A Rollercoaster was played.

As the song played, Walsh described it as a “great song”, before telling Sharon Osbourne: “He was such a p****.

“Everybody thinks he’s a lovely guy, do you know what I mean?”

Walsh then claimed: “He hasn’t had a hit record since I left. He sacked me.”