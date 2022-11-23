Love Actually stars Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson reunite for anniversary special

Stars of the beloved Christmas film Love Actually are getting together for a special 20th-anniversary special.

Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson are just two of the big names from the star-studded ensemble who will reunite in the Diane Sawyer special on ABC.

Each actor is asked to give their two cents on what “love actually” is in 2022, to which Hugh Grant replies: “dead.”

It airs on 29 November and will be available to stream later on Hulu.

Richard Curtis’s film follows the lives of eight very different couples over the holiday period in loosely interrelated tales.

Sign up for our newsletters.