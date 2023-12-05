Martine McCutcheon teases ‘big’ Love Actually reunion as fans go wild

Martine McCutcheon has teased a “big” Love Actually Reunion ahead of Christmas, sending fans wild with excitement.

The 2003 Christmas romantic comedy film, is written and directed by Richard Curtis, and features a star-studded cast including Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and the former EastEnders actress.

Martine updated fans with a video on her Instagram page.

She said: “I have just been filming something for the delightful Richard Curtis. He is doing something which is going to be celebrating Love Actually big time. He asked me to be involved and I was very honoured and flattered and, of course, said I would.”