Love Island ‘partners in crime’ Dami and Luca meet up together after leaving villa

Love Island stars Luca and Dami met up for a walk after arriving back in England on Wednesday (3 August).

The two finalists, who came second and third in Monday’s final, described themselves as “partners in crime” as they took a trip to M&S.

Just a few days earlier, their friendship appeared to be on the rocks as Luca questioned Dami over his decision to vote for Gemma and himself as Love Island’s least compatible couple.

