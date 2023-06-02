Watch: Behind-the-scenes at the Love Island villa ahead of new series

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Love Island’s Majorca villa ahead of the new summer series.

The huge pad has had another glow-up in preparation for the hit dating show returning to screens for its 10th season.

June’s series will see Maya Jama host her first summer season, in which a new batch of islanders hope to find a partner.

Tucked away off a dirt road in a remote part of Majorca, the villa has been touched up ready for the new series to start.

Love Island series 10 begins on Monday, 5 June on ITV2.