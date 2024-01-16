Shock twist as recent Love Island exes enter All Stars villa to each other’s surprise

Recent Love Island exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith were reunited as they both entered the All Stars villa as bombshells on Monday’s episode (15 January).

The former couple began a relationship after meeting on the 2020 winter series during Casa Amor.

They were together for three years before splitting recently.

Callum, who was revealed to be a bombshell on Monday, appeared to be shocked as Maya Jama announced another surprise contestant - his former girlfriend.

The episode was left on a cliffhanger as Callum decided who to couple up with.