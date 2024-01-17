Moment Jake leaves Love Island as Liberty struggles to hold back tears

Love Island’s Jake Cornish announced his decision to leave the villa after just three days, and gave his reasons to his fellow contestants.

The series seven contestant left Love Island: All Stars in an episode airing on Wednesday night, 17 January.

“I don’t want to waste time. I don’t want to give my energy and it’s just forced, it’s fake. I’m gonna let you all know that I’m going tonight,” he told the rest of the islanders around the firepit.

He and Liberty Poole, who were a couple on series seven, had a conversation after he said he’d be leaving.

“You’ve honestly matured so much. I just wanted you to have a good chance at finding love,” she told him as she struggled to hold back tears.