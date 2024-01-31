Love Island star hits out at ‘scary’ deep fake nude photos posted of her on internet

Love Island star Cally Jane Beech has described her shock and anger after nude deep fake images of her were posted on the internet.

The 32-year-old, who appeared in the first series of the reality show, posted a video on her Instagram to raise awareness to others.

She said she had been “shocked to the core” after she was sent the images on Tuesday evening (30 January).

Cally said: “I was sent this last night and instantly had to speak on it and raise awareness because this day and age is scary what AI can do.

“Be mindful that what you see on the internet or someone may send you is not real and can be very soul destroying or affect someone hugely.”