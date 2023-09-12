Love Island star Laura Anderson reveals birth horror after suffering bad hemorrhage

Love Island star Laura Anderson has revealed she suffered a bad hemorrhage after giving birth to her first child.

Anderson, who welcomed baby daughter Bonnie with soap actor Gary Lucy earlier this month, shared her birthing experience with her fans on Instagram.

Explaining how she had a hemorrhage five hours after giving birth, Anderson said: “It was awful.

“I just stood up and lost loads of blood and clots and felt really really faint. I couldn’t reach the buzzer and I don’t know if I shouted, but someone came and and then 12 more people and they were so on me.”

Anderson has since recovered and returned home with Bonnie.