Love Island contestants shared their worries ahead of the villa’s famous “movie night”, which kicked off on Friday’s episode.

In the much-anticipated scenario, islanders have been shown a number of secret Casa Amor moments that their partners had hoped to keep under wraps.

The entire villa appeared shocked by the announcement, which was teased in a “first look” on Friday afternoon.

Scenes showing Luca fuming at Gemma for flirting with Billy have already aired, while some of Ekin-Su’s behaviour was also shown.

“Movie night” continues on Sunday.

