Tonight's episode of Love Island (29 January) will see yet another bombshell head into the villa, and catch the attention of the boys.

22-year-old Samie Elishi, a senior estate agent coordinator from London, insists she's ready to 'settle down', but "won't take any rubbish" from the guys.

"I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!", she says in her introduction video.

In the episode, she sends a secret text to the boys to meet her for a cocktail on the terrace.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.