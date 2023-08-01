Love Island winners Jess and Sammy speak out after ‘unreal’ journey

Jess Harding and Sammy Root spoke of their “unreal journey” as they reacted to winning Love Island.

The couple beat runners-up Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki to the crown, while Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde came in third.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all the public and everyone that voted, it’s been an amazing series,” Sammy said, celebrating the win.

“It’s been an unreal journey, and it’s going to be an unreal future.”

Jess echoed his sentiment, saying that “unreal” is the word to describe their time in the villa.