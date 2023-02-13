Love Island first look: Heads turn as six new Casa Amor contestants arrive

The Love Island villa will be rocked on Monday night, as Casa Amor creates chaos between the couples.

Yesterday, the girls were whisked away to meet a new batch of sexy singletons, and on Monday, it’s the moment the boys have been waiting for.

Six new bombshells will make their way into the villa, much to the delight of the residents who were left behind at the weekend.

“Hello boys, we heard you were alone,” one of the new arrivals says in Monday’s Love Island teaser.

