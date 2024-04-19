Watch trailer for M Night Shyamalan’s latest film Trap that sent fans wild

A new trailer for M Night Shyamalan’s latest film, Trap, has been praised as “perfect” by fans.

The teaser reveals how the film centres father and daughter’s night out at a concert, where the father discovers the event has been set up in an attempt to catch a serial killer - who is in fact himself.

Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue star as the father and daughter, with the rest of the cast including actors such as Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail, and Saleka Shyamalan.

Fans have gone wild over the new trailer from the director famed for his twists and turns.

One social media user wrote on X/Twitter: “Could be one of M Night’s best movies.”