Madonna’s oldest daughter Lourdes Leon, stunned crowds as she performed at a music festival in Madrid on Saturday.

Leon, who uses the stage name of Lolahol, performed at the Brava Madrid Music Festival.

Dressed in a red tracksuit, she performed to the crowds. She was met with cheers when she took off her red tracksuit to reveal a silver bikini.

Sharing her performance on X, formerly Twitter, she said: “The crowd’s reaction when I took off my jacket.”

Leon is the eldest child of Madonna, who has four daughters and two sons.