Madonna adds tour date in Nashville in protest of ‘Tennessee drag ban’

Madonna has announced a Tennessee date in her upcoming greatest hits tour in protest against the introduction of anti-LGBT+ bills in the state.

The legendary singer will play in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena on 22 December.

It comes after Tennessee became the first state in the US to effectively ban public drag performances and drag shows for children.

“It makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of colour,” Madonna said.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic.”

