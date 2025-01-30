Marianne Faithfull's iconic Absolutely Fabulous cameo resurfaces after singer's death

Marianne Faithfull's iconic Absolutely Fabulous cameo has resurfaced following the singer's death.

The English rock singer died at the age of 78. Her death was announced by her spokesperson on Thursday (30 January).

A statement read: "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed."

Faithful, who became one of the leading female artists of the British Invasion during the Swinging Sixties, made her iconic appearance as God in the hit BBC comedy back in 2001.