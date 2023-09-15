Iconic music producer Mark Ronson has taken to social media to share a tribute to Amy Winehouse on what would have been her 40th birthday.

In the lead-up to her death, Ronson and Winehouse seemed inseparable, with the two fellow musicians becoming fast friends and creating her second studio album, Back to Black.

To mark her birthday, Ronson shared a video of himself in his studio on Instagram, fiddling with a remix of “You Know I’m No Good”.

He penned a short tribute to his fallen friend and said: “We miss the Lioness so much but let’s celebrate all the legends with some of her genius.”