Hulk introduces his son Skaar in She-Hulk finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s series finale ended with several surprise cameos in the episode - including Hulk’s son.

After leaving for the alien trash planet Sakaar earlier on in the series, Hulk returns to attend a Banner family dinner with an unexpected guest - Skaar, portrayed by Wil Deusner.

Skaar is the son of Bruce Banner and Caiera, a member of the Shadow People of Sakaar. He has most of the same powers as the Hulk, as well as the power to control earth and stone.

