All Marvel shows leaving Netflix for Disney+

Disney+ is continuing to take over as it’s now taking over the rights to all of the Marvel TV shows that are on Netflix.

Multiple hit shows such as Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Luke Cage and more will all move over from one streaming platform to another.

The Marvel move was announced a short while ago, with the last day of availability on Netflix announced as 1 March.

However, the titles of the shows have only just been announced.

