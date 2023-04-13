Mary Quant: Iconic British fashion designer dies aged 93

Iconic British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died at the age of 93.

She died peacefully at her Surrey home on Thursday morning (13 April), her family said.

Dame Mary began her fashion career an apprentice to a milliner before making her own clothes.

In 1955 she opened Bazaar, a boutique on the King’s Road in Chelsea.

Dame Mary is credited with making popular several influential designs, including the mini-skirt, PVC rainwear, and the skinny-rib sweater, and developing the mod style of the 1960s.

