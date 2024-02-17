David Tennant makes surprise appearance at The Masked Singer final

David Tennant made a surprise appearance during the grand finale of The Masked Singer on Saturday 17 February to reveal clues about the identities of the players.

The Scottish actor shocked viewers by appearing on the ITV show the day before presenting the Baftas, to read some of the clues during the final episode, while pretending to read a book about the adventure of the three remaining contestants, Cricket, Big Foot and Piranha.

Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora tried to figure out who is behind the mask of the remaining three costumes.