Watch: Matt Hancock punched in the face by ex-footballer on SAS: Who Dares Wins

Matt Hancock was punched in the face by an ex-footballer in a boxing match on an upcoming episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The former health secretary went head-to-head with former Premier League star Jermaine Pennant in a contest where they had to punch each other non-stop for one minute.

Hancock, 44, was punched to the ground and struggled on the floor in combat with Pennant in Vietnam.

The fight will be seen in the first episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 26 September at 9:30pm.