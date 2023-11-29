Jennifer Aniston has encouraged her fans to donate to Matthew Perry’s charity foundation, which was founded in his honour to help others struggling with addiction.

On Tuesday (28 November) the 54-year-old shared an image of her Friends co-star, who passed away last month, alongside an inspirational quote.

“Please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation - which is working to help those suffering with addiction,” Aniston urged her 45 million Instagram followers.

“He would have been grateful for the love.”

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, also asked his followers to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation on Monday.