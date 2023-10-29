Watch Matthew Perry’s most iconic Friends scenes

Matthew Perry’s portrayal of the sarcastic yet vulnerable Chandler Bing on Friends made the sitcom star a household name.

Clips of the actor’s best moments in the show have resurfaced following the news that Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday 28 October.

During the show’s 10 seasons, Chandler had many iconic scenes - from trying new armchairs with Joey to stealing the last laugh with the show’s final line, at the request of Perry himself.