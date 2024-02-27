Matthew Perry’s X account targeted by hackers

Matthew Perry’s X account has been targeted by hackers.

A link shared by his account on the social media platform (formally Twitter) encouraged fans to make donations to a foundation set up in honour of the actor.

However, the link seemingly re-directed to a copycat site instead of the official Matthew Perry Foundation page, which was set up after his death last year.

“We have received reports that Matthew’s official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency,” an Instagram post from the Matthew Perry Foundation said.

“Please do not donate to this site or share the fraudulent posts on social media.”