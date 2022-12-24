Maxi Jazz: Faithless singer dies aged 65

Maxi Jazz, lead singer of electronic band Faithless, has died aged 65.

Former bandmate Sister Bliss said he died “peacefully in his sleep” in his south-London home on Friday (23 December).

Faithless were best known for singles including God Is A DJ, We Come 1 and Insomnia.

A statement shared on his Instagram said: "He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music."

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here.