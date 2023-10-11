Meghan Markle has said being a mother “is the most important thing in her life outside of being a wife” to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex made her comments while appearing at a World Mental Health Day panel event in New York City on Tuesday, alongside her husband, as she discussed the dangers of social media.

Meghan said: “Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life... outside of course being a wife to this one.

“But I will say, I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change.”