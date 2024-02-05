Mel B and Heidi Klum perform iconic Spice Girls dance routine

Melanie Brown and Heidi Klum have delighted fans by recreating an iconic Spice Girls dance.

The America’s Got Talent judges kept themselves entertained during a recent show break.

Scary Spice posted the video of the pair performing the dance routine, but it did not include any music.

She captioned her Instagram post on Sunday (4 February): “Having the best time with the gorgeous @heidiklum. Can you guess what song we were dancing to?”

Fans of the nineties girl band will know instantly that the song they are dancing to is the 1998 hit Stop.