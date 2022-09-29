Kew Gardens transformed for Mexican festival

The world’s oldest glasshouse, the Temperate House in Richmond’s Kew Gardens, has been kitted out to host a Mexican festival.

This footage shows some of the art and horticultural installations used to transform the glasshouse.

“Mexico Family Fiesta” will celebrate the Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos in Spanish, at the botanical gardens in Richmond.

Organisers say the festival will “bring Mexico to life” with family activities including dress-up stations, carnival dance workshops, and parades.

