'Zombies' take over Mexico City in annual parade for the walking dead

Hordes of zombies took over the main streets of Mexico City’s downtown on Saturday (October 22) for the return of the annual Zombie Walk.

This was the event’s 15th year, after having a digital version in 2020 and being cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Blood-drenched zombies dressed as nurses, Aztec warriors and even in quinceanera dresses participated in the parade.

The Zombie Walk phenomenon began in Sacramento, California in 2001 and since then, has spread to major cities around the world including New York, Buenos Aires, Bogota, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Frankfurt.

