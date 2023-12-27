Meet Mexico’s weed ‘nuns’ taking the plant back from the Narcos

Meet the group of Mexican weed ‘nuns’ who want to take the plant back from the country’s narco groups illegally trafficking the drug.

Despite their clothing, the women are not catholic or of any other religion, but from a group called ‘Sisters of the Valley, who spread the spiritual and healing powers of cannabis.

“What we are also looking for is activism with the plant, to remove this stigma, and what I have always wanted and what I am betting on is to take it back from the narco to make it legal,” said Sister Bernadet.

The image of a marijuana-smoking nun carries heavy symbolism in Mexico, where a drug war has ravaged the country and Christianity is embedded in society.