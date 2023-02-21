Jeff Koons ‘balloon dog’ sculpture worth £35,000 smashed by art gallery visitor

A Jeff Koons “balloon dog” sculpture worth £35,000 was accidentally smashed during a VIP art event in Miami on Thursday, 16 February.

The Miami Herald reported that an art collector “tapped the sculpture because she was curious if it was a real balloon” before it crashed to the ground at the Art Wynwood fair.

Footage shows fragments of the artwork scattered on the floor of the gallery.

Koons, whose stainless steel animal sculptures have sold for £71m in the past, has not commented on the incident.

