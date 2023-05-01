Michael J Fox fears death is ‘banging on the door’ after 30-year Parkinson’s battle

Actor and activist Michael J Fox has shared his fears that death is ‘banging on the door’, following a 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The Back To The Future star admitted he’d had surgery to remove a benign tumour on his spin, which had caused him to ‘fall’ and ‘break’ other parts of his body.

“I’m not gonna lie. It’s getting hard, it’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day it’s tougher”, he said on CBS Sunday Morning.

“I’m not gonna be 80”, he added.

Sign up for our newsletters.