Moment Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen to sing and play tambourine on stage

Bruce Springsteen fans were left stunned when former-first lady, Michelle Obama joined the singer on stage in Barcelona.

Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, led Obama and Indiana Jones actor Kate Capshaw in a rendition of the 1984 hit, ‘Glory Days’.

They even had chance to shake tambourines - and the crowd loved it so much there’s already calls for Obama and Capshaw to join the band officially.

It’s thought the trio, along with their husbands, were having dinner together in the Spanish city the night before.

