Mick Jagger’s former nanny claims the legend puts on ‘mockney’ accent in public

Mick Jagger's former nanny has claimed that the rock legend puts on a "mockney" accent in public, and actually speaks "the Queen's English" while behind closed doors.

In her memoir, Rock N Roll Nanny, Sally Arnold said the singer would swap from speaking in a plummy accent to his famous cockney twang when he was out and about.

"The minute there were more (people) or he was on the phone, he'd switch to the sort of mockney accent we know today," she wrote.

Ms Arnold was a nanny for the Rolling Stones frontman's daughter Jade.

