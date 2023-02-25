Actor Milla Jovovich has announced she is auctioning off a special, one-of-a-kind dress to raise money for a Ukrainian chairty.

The Resident Evil star has teamed up with Ukrainian designer, Lever Couture, who created the piece which features ‘love letters’ to the war-torn country.

Jovovich shared the contents of her hand-sewn letter on Instagram.

“My motherland cries tears of smoke and ashes, her men fight with the ingenuity of true belief” she writes.

The dress will also be available as an NFT, so its contents can ‘keep growing’.

Submit your letter here: https://lovelettertoukraine.org/

