Jon Bon Jovi confirmed his son Jake Bongiovi and Stranger Thing's star Millie Bobby Brown got married in a secret wedding ceremony.

The 20-year-old actress and model tied the knot in secret last weekend with their “closest” friends and family in attendance,

Rock legend Bon Jovi opened up about the ceremony when he appeared on The One Show on Tuesday (28 May), calling his new daughter-in-law “gorgeous”.

He said his son is as “happy as can be” and that the rumours of the wedding are true.