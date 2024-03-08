Millie Bobby Brown makes surprising Stranger Things ending admission

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed she knows how her character’s Stranger Things story ends.

The hit Netflix show is set to return for a fifth and final season in 2025 - three years after series four was released.

Brown rose to fame playing Eleven in the science fiction show.

“I know what happens to my character because I kind of forced myself into the writers’ room,” she told Capital Radio.

“I saw my ending and I thought ‘ooooh’. Then I walked away very slowly.”

Brown added that the show’s directors are aware she saw a whiteboard with details of Eleven’s ending, admitting the information could have been there to throw her off.