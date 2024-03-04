An episode of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? was thrown into chaos after a contestant phoned his wife for help - only to hear a man’s voice at the other end of the line.

JP Morgan, a science teacher, was left stumped by a question that would bag him £16,000 on the ITV quiz show back in 2020 and asked host Jeremy Clarkson to use one of his lifelines.

After a few rings, the phone-a-friend call was picked up.

“That was a man who just answered your phone... relax, relax, it could be completely innocent,” Clarkson said, as Morgan looked around confused.

Thankfully it was his wife, Elizabeth, who picked up when they tried calling a second time.