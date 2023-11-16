Molly-Mae Hague cries over £2,000 designer coat she accidentally donated to charity

Molly-Mae Hague admits she still gets upset about a £2,000 designer coat she accidentally donated to a charity shop.

In her latest YouTube video, Molly-Mae explains how she gave the Max Mara coat to charity when she was having a sort out of her clothes and it accidentally ended up in the wrong bin bag.

Molly-Mae says: “I never really got over it. I still shed a tear when I think about it late at night.

“Someone is walking around with my Max Mara coat on now that they probably got for about, I don’t know, if the charity shop knew what they were selling then they probably did sell it for quite a good price.”