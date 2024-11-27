Monty Don reveals he was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness

Monty Don has revealed he was rushed to hospital over the weekend, as the 69-year-old apologised for cancelling some dates of his tour.

The BBC Gardener’s World star explained how he was monitored in hospital for three days and forced to miss his An Audience With Monty Don tour.

In an Instagram video posted on 26 November, Monty said: “On Friday afternoon I was rushed to A&E. I was kept in the hospital over Saturday, Sunday and Monday and had to have drips and all the rest of it.

“But I came home last night, I'm feeling much better and going to spend the next few days quietly recuperating here at home.”