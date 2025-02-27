Moment Mummy Pig announces she is pregnant to Peppa and George

This is the first look at the moment Mummy Pig announced her pregnancy to Peppa and George in a new episode of the children's show.

The family's new arrival — the news of which will feature in an episode on Mother’s Day (30 March) — comes 21 years after the characters first appeared on TV screens.

“Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories and can learn how to handle the new moment,” says Esra Cafer, senior vice President of franchise strategy and management at Hasbro, the company that owns the Peppa Pig franchise.