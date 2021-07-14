This week’s Music Box session is performed by Eliza Shaddad, an incredible Sudanese-Scottish songwriter who releases her new album, The Woman You Want, this week.

She started 2020 freshly married, touring Europe and ticking things off her bucket list. Then everything stopped, and she found herself stuck at home reassessing how she felt as a woman, a woman of colour, a wife, an artist, and an independent musician.

That time has culminated in The Woman You Want – it’s a brilliant album so do check it out. For Music Box, Eliza performed “Blossom”, “Heaven” and “The Man I Admire”. Enjoy!