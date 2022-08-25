Coldplay tour: Sign language interpreter translates band’s lyrics at Glasgow show

A sign language interpreter gave a passionate performance at a Coldplay gig at Glasgow’s Hampden Park stadium on Tuesday, 23 August.

The band shared footage of the British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter performing their hit “Fix You” before dancing to guitarist Jonny Buckland’s solo.

Coldplay closed the European leg of their world tour with two shows in the Scottish city.

“At every show we offer local sign language interpreters as well as Subpacs for our D/deaf and hard of hearing guests so that they can feel a stronger connection to the music,” the band said.

